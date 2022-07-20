Why Real Estate Lawyers Should Keep An Eye On Blockchain

By Elise Hansen (July 20, 2022, 2:13 PM EDT) -- While cryptocurrencies and blockchain are still relatively young, some lawyers believe the technology could bring new levels of automation to real estate finance and possibly even property transfers — trends that could affect all real estate attorneys. When commercial real estate firm Okada & Co. wanted to sell a mixed-use office and retail building in Manhattan's upscale Chelsea neighborhood, it made headlines by also listing the property on non-fungible token marketplace OpenSea. And when online real estate lender New Silver wanted a less expensive way to raise capital, it represented loans as tradable digital tokens to quickly get liquidity. Blockchain, the...

