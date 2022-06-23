Shakira Gets 'Shakara' TM Partly Nixed In UK

By Tiffany Hu (June 23, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Pop singer Shakira was dealt a partial victory in her challenge of "Shakara" trademark, with U.K. intellectual property officials finding that Shakira was not as famous as Pablo Picasso or Lionel Messi such that similar-sounding marks would necessarily "call to mind" the artist herself. The Intellectual Property Office found Monday that Steve Uzoma Nwankpa's registration of the name "Shakara" was identical or similar to some items covered in Shakira's trademark rights in her name for clothing and headgear, but not for others. Shakira argued that given her fame, the Shakira mark or "near identical marks" like "Shakara" would "tend to signify...

