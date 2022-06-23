Group Tells 11th Circ. Cumberland Island Dock Permit Flawed

By Clark Mindock (June 23, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- A Georgia environmental group wants the Eleventh Circuit to revive its fight against permits for a private dock on Cumberland Island, arguing the district court was wrong to assume no remedy is available since the structure already exists. The Center for a Sustainable Coast and member Karen Grainey on Wednesday told the court they believe the courts could actually provide relief by finding in favor of their claims that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers violated the National Environmental Policy Act and other laws by failing to conduct a thorough analysis of the impact of the dock at the barrier island,...

