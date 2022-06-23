Nursing Home Asks 3rd Circ. To Keep Virus Death Suit Federal

By Matthew Santoni (June 23, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh-area nursing home asked the Third Circuit for a ruling that it was immune from claims it failed to contain a COVID-19 outbreak, or that claims from the family of a former housekeeper at least belonged in federal court. Comprehensive Healthcare Management Services, which runs the Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, told the appellate court Wednesday that a lower court had erred in ruling that the nursing home's alleged lack of masks or pandemic planning weren't covered by the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act. Decisions about who did or didn't get masks that were in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS