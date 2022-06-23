Corruption Charge Sinks NJ Surrogate's Public Service Career

By Nick Muscavage (June 23, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Former Passaic County Surrogate Bernice Toledo has been permanently barred from future public employment in New Jersey after she was charged with falsifying records for making an improper appointment of an estate administrator. Acting state Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced Wednesday that Toledo, who was charged with fourth-degree falsifying or tampering with records, was admitted into the state's pretrial intervention program by state Superior Court Judge Carol V. Novey Catuogno on Tuesday. As part of her order, Judge Novey prohibited Toledo from future public employment in New Jersey and the state's administrative subdivisions. The charge was the result of an...

