Zurich Fights La. Helicopter Co.'s Virus Coverage Appeal

By Ganesh Setty (June 23, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Zurich urged the Fifth Circuit to uphold the dismissal of a Louisiana-based helicopter service company's suit seeking to recover COVID-19-related business interruption losses, after a state appeals panel handed a New Orleans restaurant owner a rare win in its own pandemic coverage suit. A "lone contrary opinion" from that court does not warrant a deviation from the Fifth Circuit's pro-insurer rulings in pandemic coverage cases like Q Clothier New Orleans LLC et al. v. Twin City Fire Insurance Co. and Louisiana Bone & Joint Clinic LLC v. Transportation Insurance Co., Zurich said in a Wednesday brief. Those two cases "sound the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS