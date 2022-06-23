FTC Orders Harley-Davidson, Westinghouse Warranty Fixes

By Matthew Perlman (June 23, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has ordered Harley-Davidson and a Westinghouse generator manufacturer to make changes to their product warranties after the agency said they illegally restricted the rights of their customers to repair their products. The commission lodged administrative complaints Thursday against motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson Motor Company Group LLC and MWE Investments LLC, which makes Westinghouse-branded outdoor generators, over claims that customers can void their warranties by using independent dealers for parts or repairs, despite a legal bar to such terms. The agency also filed proposed settlements alongside the complaints requiring the companies to make changes and "come clean with customers"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS