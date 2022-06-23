Gold Standard Gets OK For Quick Ch. 11 Auction Hearing

By Rick Archer (June 23, 2022, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Thursday gave Chicago-based industrial baker Gold Standard Baking the go-ahead to tap into $500,000 in Chapter 11 financing and take a quick first step in what the company hopes to be a monthlong sale process. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge J. Kate Stickles granted Gold Standard's request for a short-notice July 5 hearing on the bidding procedures for the business but reserved the right to change her mind if unsecured creditors ask for more time to study the sale proposal. Gold Standard, which produces more than 1.7 million pounds of baked goods per week...

