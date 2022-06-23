Live Nation Says Insurer's Bid To Trim Virus Suit Is Tone-Deaf

By Craig Clough (June 23, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Live Nation told a California federal judge Wednesday to tune out Factory Mutual Insurance Co.'s renewed request to trim its COVID-19 coverage suit, saying the "new" rulings cited by the insurer are irrelevant to its case. The concert promoter said U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt should stick with his earlier decision not to limit Live Nation Inc.'s COVID-19 business interruption suit to Factory Mutual's $1 million annual communicable disease coverage. Live Nation said Factory Mutual's second attempt to limit its COVID-19 business interruption suit should be rejected because it is based on two recent rulings that have no bearing on...

