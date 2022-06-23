Biden Admin. Restores Flexibility to ESA Habitat Definition

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (June 23, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration on Thursday rescinded a Trump-era Endangered Species Act rule that it says made it too difficult to designate habitats for imperiled plants and animals. The rule, issued jointly by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service, rescinds a rule issued in December 2020 that created a new, formal definition for the Endangered Species Act term "habitat." The services now say that the agencies need a lot more flexibility when considering species' habitat needs. When the Trump administration issued its rule, it said it was intended to implement the U.S. Supreme Court's 2018 opinion...

