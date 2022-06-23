Traders' 4th Bite At 'Meme Stock' Apple Still Rotten, Apex Says

By Elise Hansen (June 23, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- "Meme stock" investors have once again failed to show that broker-dealer Apex Clearing Corp. caused their trading losses and failed in its duty to them, the firm told a Florida federal court in a bid to dismiss the traders' fourth complaint. Apex said Wednesday that it acted within the law and used sound business judgment when it temporarily blocked investors from buying three of the most volatile stocks during last year's trading frenzy. The proposed class of investors, led by Erik Chavez and Peter Jang, still haven't been able to lodge viable claims about that decision, even though they're on their fourth...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS