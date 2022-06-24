Ex-Ga. State Bar President Returns To Kutak Rock In Atlanta

By Emily Sides (June 24, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The outgoing president of the State Bar of Georgia has returned to Kutak Rock LLP as a business litigator, strengthening the firm's Atlanta office after she co-founded a plaintiffs' personal injury firm, served as an in-house attorney for DeKalb County, and worked as a litigator at King & Spalding LLP. In a statement on Thursday, the firm said that Elizabeth L. Fite was coming back as a partner, expanding the firm's capabilities in Georgia and Florida. She is among nearly 20 attorneys in its Atlanta office where, according to her LinkedIn profile, she previously spent nearly four years between 2011 and...

