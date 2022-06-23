OSU Gets 'The' Trademark From USPTO

By Adam Lidgett (June 23, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has decided to let Ohio State University register the word "The" as a trademark, about three years after it shot down an initial attempt. USPTO records indicate that on Tuesday it granted a trademark for "The" on things such as T-shirts and hats relating to the school's athletics programs. OSU said in a statement to Law360 on Thursday that the word "'The' has been a rallying cry in the Ohio State community for many years, and Buckeye fans who purchase official Ohio State gear support student scholarships, libraries and other university initiatives." "Like other institutions,...

