SEGRO Inks $237M Debt Deal After Recent London Buys

By Faith Williams (June 23, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- U.K. real estate investment trust SEGRO, which owns and develops warehouses and industrial properties across Europe, announced Thursday it had sold a series of 15- and 20-year notes to institutional investors for €225 million ($236.5 million). The issue has two portions, the first a €50 million ($52.59 million) series at a fixed interest rate of 3.87% due in 2037, and the second a €175 million ($184.06 million) series at a fixed interest rate of 4.14%, due in 2042. The placement follows recent acquisitions in the London metro area, including of Grand Union Trade Park. The combined debt package has a weighted average interest rate of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS