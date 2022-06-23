Abbott Must Face Suit Over Anticonvulsant Birth Defect Risks

By Celeste Bott (June 23, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate panel on Thursday reversed a summary judgment win for Abbott Laboratories in a suit brought by a couple claiming it failed to sufficiently warn physicians that its anticonvulsant drug Depakote could cause birth defects, ruling the suit wasn't barred by another case the couple filed against a Chicago hospital and its doctors. Charles and Angie Muhammad's son was born with spina bifida in 2006, attributed to in utero exposure to Depakote, an anticonvulsant drug Angie was prescribed to treat schizoaffective and bipolar disorders. They first sued her physicians and Northwestern Memorial Hospital for medical negligence for prescribing Depakote...

