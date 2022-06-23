Crypto Platform Exits Venezuela Over US Sanctions Risks

By Elise Hansen (June 23, 2022, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency trading platform Uphold said Thursday it's pulling out of Venezuela over concerns about complying with U.S. sanctions. In an update posted on its website, Uphold said the "Venezuela exit" was due to the "increasing complexity of complying with U.S. sanctions." The company advised Venezuelan customers to withdraw their funds from the platform "as soon as possible." They will be unable to trade starting July 31, and accounts will be fully restricted starting Sept. 30, Uphold said. Uphold said it was taking the step "very reluctantly," since Venezuela was "one of the first countries to embrace Uphold." A few Venezuelan customers...

