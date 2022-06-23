Ohio Ferry Service Sues Boat Architect, Alleging Shoddy Work

By Eric Heisig (June 23, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A ferry service company in one of northern Ohio's most popular getaway spots sued a Seattle-based naval architecture firm in Ohio federal court Thursday, saying its allegedly shoddy work on a new boat delayed its launch date and cost the company millions of dollars. Miller Boat Line Inc., also known as Miller Ferry, said in its lawsuit that Elliott Bay Design Group LLC's design and engineering work caused uncomfortable and unsafe shaking and shuddering when the vessel was in operation. The work done so far on the boat — a 140-foot-long, 38-foot-wide multi-level ferry named the "Mary Ann Market" after one...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS