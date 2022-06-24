Kosher Certification Co. Says JetBlue's TM Use Isn't Kosher

By Craig Clough (June 24, 2022, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A company specializing in certifying kosher food sued JetBlue Airways Corp. in New Jersey federal court Thursday alleging the airline violated its trademark by selling food labeled as having been certified by the company when it was not. Kosher Supervision Service Inc., which does business as Kof-K Kosher Supervision, filed the complaint with claims for trademark infringement, false designation of origin, dilution, unfair competition and deceptive trade practice. Kof-K said it is known worldwide for its kosher certification services, with a valid federal trademark active since 1971, but it discovered recently that Jet Blue is selling foods branded with its trademark without...

