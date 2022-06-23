Orrick Hires 2 Trial Attys From BakerHostetler

By Jasmin Jackson (June 23, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP has hired two partners from BakerHostetler with nearly 50 years of combined experience in matters including intellectual property and pharmaceuticals to boost its trial litigation teams on both coasts. Los Angeles-based William "Bill" Oxley and New York-based Meghan R. Kelly have litigated high-stakes trials and appeals for decades — including product liability, life sciences and patent infringement proceedings. Orrick said in an announcement Tuesday that the additions are part of the firm's larger plan to bolster its number of leading trial attorneys. For Oxley, the move marks a return to Orrick, where he was a partner...

