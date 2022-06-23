Biden Admin. To Cancel An Additional $6B In Student Debt

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 23, 2022, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Education told a California federal court it will cancel $6 billion in loans for approximately 200,000 students claiming they were defrauded by a college they attended, weeks after announcing it would forgive $5.8 billion in debt for 560,000 former Corinthian College students. A joint motion for preliminary approval of the deal was filed with the court Wednesday in litigation brought by borrowers who claimed the department failed to timely process their applications for debt cancellation under a federal program for students claiming their school misled them or engaged in other misconduct in violation of certain state laws....

