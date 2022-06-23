Varvatos Employees' Ch. 11 Bias Suit Loses At 3rd Circ.

By Vince Sullivan (June 23, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit upheld a lower court's dismissal of a sex bias suit filed by employees of men's clothing retailer John Varvatos Enterprises Inc., ruling that the class of female workers hadn't shown inequitable conduct by the debtor's owners. In an opinion from U.S. Circuit Court Judge Thomas L. Ambro, the three-judge panel determined that the class of workers — which had won a $3.5 million judgment against Varvatos prior to its bankruptcy — couldn't justify subordinating the secured claims of Varvatos owner Lion/Hendrix Cayman Ltd. because the owner hadn't acted inequitably in the underlying claims. The 289 workers, led by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS