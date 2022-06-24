RL Polk Investors Gain Partial Cert. In Buyback Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (June 24, 2022, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancery Court has certified a limited plaintiff class in a suit brought by former shareholders accusing the leaders of R.L. Polk & Co. Inc. of duping them into selling their shares ahead of a lucrative $1.4 billion merger, but the court denied certification to a proposed defendant class. In an opinion filed Thursday, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III said plaintiffs Buttonwood Tree Value Partners LP and Mitchell Partners LP showed they would be adequate class representatives and that they met class certification requirements to pursue their claim of breach of disclosure. "If the plaintiffs succeed in proving that the defendants breached...

