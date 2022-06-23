NY Financial Adviser Gets 6 Years For $8M Client Fraud

By Stewart Bishop (June 23, 2022, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A former investment adviser who operated in New York and New Mexico on Thursday was sentenced to six years in prison, following his admission of defrauding vulnerable investors out of more than $8 million and pocketing their funds. U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick handed down the sentence to Martin Ruiz, 46, during a hearing in Manhattan, rebuffing his request for a two-year prison term but coming in short of the 10-year stretch proposed by prosecutors and probation officials. Ruiz pled guilty in November to investment adviser fraud and securities fraud conspiracy. Prosecutors say that over a period of at least 10...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS