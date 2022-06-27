Goodwin Hires Partner For Growing ERISA Practice

By Tracey Read (June 27, 2022, 2:05 PM EDT) -- Goodwin Procter LLP has hired a partner for its Employment Retirement Income Security Act and executive compensation practice in New York in response to expected growth in those areas. Melissa Sandak, who was previously special counsel at Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP, is frequently asked to speak, lecture and write about compliance issues for ERISA retirement, health and welfare plans, according to the firm. "We continue to see a significant amount of demand from our clients in all sorts of transactional activity," Jim Mattus, co-chair of Goodwin's ERISA and executive compensation practice, told Law360 on Monday. "Melissa's extensive experience with benefits...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS