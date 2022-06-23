Feds Say NC Doctor Defrauded Medicare Out Of $11M

By Hayley Fowler (June 23, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A doctor working for a telemedicine company has been charged with health care fraud and lying to the government after federal prosecutors in North Carolina said she signed off on $11 million worth of bogus claims for reimbursement relating to orthopedic braces. Sudipta Mazumder, 46, was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday in the Western District of North Carolina on one count of health care fraud and six counts of making false statements. If convicted, she faces potential prison time and forfeiture. Prosecutors said Mazumder worked full-time as a doctor in Charlotte, North Carolina, and as an independent contractor with a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS