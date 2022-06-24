Deploying US Discovery In Brazil Following High Court Ruling

By Gabriela Ruiz, Martin De Luca and Scott Nielson (June 24, 2022, 2:55 PM EDT) -- In ZF Automotive US Inc. v. Luxshare Ltd., the U.S. Supreme Court recently held that discovery under Section 1782 of the U.S. Code may not be granted when the sole foreign proceeding is a private international arbitration. The court also noted certain factors that might be considered in determining whether discovery may be authorized for use in investor-state arbitration. While ZF Automotive v. Luxshare may be seen as a limitation on the use of discovery in foreign proceedings, there is still an array of options for litigants in foreign jurisdictions to consider when seeking to deploy U.S. discovery abroad. In recent years, an increasing...

