5th Circ. Ruling Signals Judicial Shift On SEC Admin Process

By Benjamin Daniels and Trevor Bradley (June 27, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Financial institutions, directors and officers have long been at the mercy of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's administrative process. Critics complain that the SEC's administrative proceedings are unfair and give the agency an inherent advantage. That process is now under attack in a series of decisions coming out of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. The latest, Jarkesy v. SEC, declared the entire process unconstitutional under several different theories.[1] The U.S. Supreme Court is sure to review that decision, as it would transform how securities are regulated in the U.S. Those facing SEC enforcement actions should preserve...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS