NJ High Court Taps 28 For Panel Mulling Disbarment Reforms

By Nick Muscavage (June 23, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Thursday announced the members for a newly created committee designed to study potential disbarment reforms in the state, tapping members from the private bar, higher education, the clergy and advocacy groups for the task. The committee's 28 members were named to the panel after the state's high court announced earlier this month that it would consider a "second chance" ethics rule that could allow New Jersey lawyers who take money from clients to practice again. Currently, New Jersey operates with a permanent disbarment rule for attorneys who knowingly misappropriate client funds, which the Supreme Court...

