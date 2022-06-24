Judge Won't Lift Stay In Masimo Patent Fight Against Apple

By Jasmin Jackson (June 24, 2022, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has refused to unpause medical device maker Masimo's patent suit against Apple over technology that monitors blood oxygen levels, ruling that it can stay on hold while the companies appeal a series of Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions on the asserted patents that largely came out in Apple's favor. U.S. District Judge James Selna held in an order filed Thursday that he would not lift the stay on Masimo Corp.'s suit alleging Apple Inc. infringed 12 health technology patents with a series of Apple Watch products. The PTAB had invalidated 10 of those asserted patents following...

