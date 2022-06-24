Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Costco Can't Subpoena Itself To Use Chicken Docs In Arb.

By Bryan Koenig (June 24, 2022, 9:04 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal magistrate judge refused Thursday to let Costco Wholesale Corp. "circumvent" confidentiality protections for documents in a sprawling antitrust lawsuit accusing major chicken producers of price-fixing, documents Costco wanted to use in parallel arbitration against Tyson Foods Inc.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey T. Gilbert had no patience for Costco's motion to permit "compliance with [a] document subpoena," a subpoena Costco wanted to issue to itself in order to get documents from the litigation, in which it is one of the direct purchaser plaintiffs, for use in the arbitration.

"But the 'subpoena' Costco has issued to itself is not recognizable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!