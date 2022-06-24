Liberian Civil War General Charged With Immigration Fraud

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 24, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- An alleged war criminal and former commanding general of Liberia's armed forces during the country's first civil war has been charged with immigration fraud and perjury, according to Philadelphia federal prosecutors. Moses Slanger Wright, 69, lied to U.S. immigration authorities about atrocities he allegedly ordered and participated in, including the killing of civilians, during the Liberian government's long and bloody conflict with rebel groups in the country in the 1980s and 1990s, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said in a statement Thursday after the indictment, filed in July of last year, was unsealed. "Wright sought to...

