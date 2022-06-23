Pelosi, JPMorgan Beat Suit Over Docs Used In Jan. 6 Probe

By Dave Simpson (June 23, 2022, 11:27 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit by a spokesman for former President Donald Trump against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Jan. 6 House select committee, and JPMorgan Chase Bank NA that challenges the firm's decision to hand over his financial records to the committee. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg found that the congressional defendants are protected from all six claims in Taylor Budowich's suit by the U.S. Constitution's speech or debate clause while the nine "variegated" claims Budowich levied against JPMorgan "bear their own assorted infirmities." Judge Boasberg agreed with Pelosi and the committee that his court...

