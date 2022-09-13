DC Circ. Grapples With Correct Digital Copyright Law Reading

By Katie Buehler (September 12, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit judge Monday said the U.S. Department of Justice's differing stand on whether separate actions by two computer scientists would violate a law that makes it a crime to circumvent technical features designed to prevent unauthorized access to copyrighted works presented "the weirdest posture for a case." U.S. Circuit Judge Justin R. Walker made the observation during oral arguments in an appeal challenging the constitutionality of the 1998 Digital Millennium Copyright Act, which bans circumventing encryptions and other technologies meant to secure protected works. Two computer scientists claim the act impedes their work and violates the First Amendment by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS