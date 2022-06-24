Cornerstone Shareholder Seeks Docs For CD&R's $5.8B Buy

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 24, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A shareholder of North Carolina-based exterior building products manufacturer Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. sued the company for records about its planned $5.8 billion merger with Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC, asserting that the private equity firm may have manipulated the company into accepting an unfair deal. The complaint, filed late Thursday in Delaware's Court of Chancery, alleges that the company's management and a special board committee repeatedly "gutted" Cornerstone's true valuation in company projections to match Clayton Dubilier's offers for the business. Projections "appear to have been purposely depressed in a manner to make the merger consideration appear fair," the complaint...

