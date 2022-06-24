UK Signals OK For Cobham's £2.6B Defense Co. Takeover

By Dawood Fakhir (June 24, 2022, 2:36 PM BST) -- The British government has signaled its approval of the planned £2.57 billion ($3.16 billion) acquisition of defense manufacturer Ultra Electronics by Cobham, a private equity-backed technology company. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is inclined to accept the proposals for the steps the companies are willing to take to address concerns about competition and national security, the Business Department said in a statement late on Thursday. "The Secretary of State considers that the proposed undertakings would mitigate the national security risks identified to an acceptable level and therefore proposes to accept the undertakings instead of making a reference to a phase two inquiry,"...

