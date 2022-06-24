FCC Chair 'Committed' To Return Of Net Neutrality

By Christopher Cole (June 24, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The head of the Federal Communications Commission said Friday that she fully backs a reinstatement of net neutrality rules that passed during the Obama era but that a Republican-led commission later repealed. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel's statement made it clear that she wants to make a return to common carrier regulation of internet service providers, which aims to prevent ISPs from slowing down or blocking web traffic, a hallmark of her tenure. Net neutrality regulations first passed the FCC under previous chair Tom Wheeler with support from Rosenworcel, who had served on the commission since 2012. Now at the commission's helm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS