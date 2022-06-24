Deutsche Bank Wins Contempt Fight With Billionaire

By Silvia Martelli (June 24, 2022, 6:11 PM BST) -- Monaco-based billionaire Alexander Vik has breached a court order requiring him to disclose some financial documents as Deutsche Bank tries to recover over $330 million he owed in debt, a judge said Friday. High Court Judge Clare Moulder upheld the bank's application for contempt, finding that Vik failed to provide information about his assets that would help the lender trace $329 million he and his former fund Sebastian Holdings Inc. owed it as of January. Vik has breached a court order by deliberately failing to disclose electronic documents about the fund's means to pay the debt, the judge ruled. The billionaire...

