Modernized Energy Charter Treaty Would Nix Intra-EU Claims

By Caroline Simson (June 24, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A final agreement has been reached on the modernization of the Energy Charter Treaty that would immediately bar European investors from filing investor-state claims against EU member states, according to a Friday announcement. The draft agreement would also phase out protection for existing fossil fuel investments after 10 years and for new investment in fossil fuels made after Aug. 15, 2023. This provision would apply in the EU and the United Kingdom, but not in the other contracting states as of now. The contracting parties of the ECT reached the agreement on Friday. Following an editorial and legal review, the draft...

