Car Rental Co. Sued Over Blocked Insurance Payments

By Sarah Jarvis (June 27, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- An investor in a company that allows car owners to rent out their vehicles for ride-sharing services wants to inspect the company's books and records in Delaware Chancery Court, to investigate whether it suppressed insurance claim payments through a claims adjuster founded by the rental company's CEO. Investor Allen J. Wiesenfeld alleged in a complaint filed Thursday that Los Angeles-based HyreCar Inc. had a large buildup of undisclosed liability for unpaid insurance claims as part of a scheme that unraveled when the company eventually retained an insurance broker that wasn't controlled by HyreCar insiders. HyreCar disclosed net losses of $9.3 million...

