Texas Justices Clarify Eminent Domain Counterclaim Rules

By Clark Mindock (June 24, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ruled that defendants in eminent domain lawsuits can't transfer a suit from a county court to a state district court simply by filing hefty jurisdiction counterclaims, finding that county courts have long maintained power in that area. The court rejected arguments made by H&S Hoke Ranch LLC that a dispute over Breviloba LLC's condemnation of a 50-foot-wide pipeline easement across the ranch's property belonged in a district court as opposed to the Walker County Court at Law, where Breviloba filed for the condemnation. Hoke Ranch had argued that its counterclaims showed that it would suffer...

