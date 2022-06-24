Geico Asks 5th Circ. To Ax Class Cert. In Total-Loss Suit

By Hope Patti (June 24, 2022, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Geico and a slew of affiliates urged the Fifth Circuit to reverse a Texas federal judge's ruling certifying a class action accusing the insurer of underpaying policyholders for the actual cash value of their totaled vehicles, saying the lower court made a number of distinct errors. Geico wants the Fifth Circuit to reverse a ruling from a Texas federal judge who certified a class action that accused the insurer of underpaying policyholders for the actual cash value of their totaled vehicles. (iStock) The Geico entities argued in a brief filed Tuesday that the "court failed to conduct the necessary rigorous analysis"...

