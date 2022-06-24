Texas Justices Asked To End Pacemaker Implant Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (June 24, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A Texas hospital is asking the state supreme court to toss a woman's lawsuit accusing its doctor of negligently and unnecessarily implanting a pacemaker, arguing that the medical center is forced to play a "game of gotcha" if required to object to every untimely expert report the patient files. Lubbock Heart Hospital on Thursday told the Texas Supreme Court that it should uphold an order of dismissal the hospital secured against patient Kassandra McQuillen at the trial court level. The hospital filed the motion to dismiss on the grounds that she submitted a medical report that did not comply with the Texas...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS