Texas Justices Abate VW, Audi Emissions Suits

By Michelle Casady (June 24, 2022, 1:49 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday hit pause on a lawsuit that asked it to decide whether German car companies Volkswagen AG and Audi AG have enough connections to Texas to be sued over alleged violations of state environmental laws. The state's high court didn't offer reasoning to accompany its abatement order, writing only that "this cause is removed from the court's active docket until further order of this court." The court's public docket does not reflect that either the car companies or Texas requested the abatement. Two of the court's nine justices — Justice Jimmy Blacklock and Justice Evan Young...

