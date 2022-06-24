Ill. Justices Back Revival Of 1 Claim In Hip Surgery Suit

By Lauraann Wood (June 24, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Supreme Court said Friday that a lower appellate panel was only half right to revive negligence claims against two doctors who allegedly botched a hip replacement surgery, because the panel lacked jurisdiction to review one of the doctor's summary judgment wins. The intermediate appellate court correctly found that patient William "Wes" Johnson could continue pursuing his claim against surgical technician Sarah Harden and her employer Advocate Health and Hospitals Corp. under the doctrine of res ipsa loquitur, which would allow his severe post-surgical nerve damage itself to serve as evidence of negligence, the court said. However, the appellate panel...

