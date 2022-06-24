NH Medical Society Denounces Insurers' COVID-19 Science

By Ben Zigterman (June 24, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The New Hampshire Medical Society blasted arguments from insurers that COVID-19 can be easily removed, telling the state's high court that the arguments amount to "junk science." A group of insurers is appealing a lower court's ruling largely in favor of Schleicher and Stebbins Hotels LLC and its affiliates, which are looking to tap into part of a $600 million tower of insurance for their losses. The New Hampshire Medical Society countered arguments from insurers before the state's high court that COVID-19 can be removed "by routine cleaning" and "with basic household cleaners or allowed to dissipate." (AP Photo/Jim Mone) Schleicher and...

