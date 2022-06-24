Brand Battles: Coachella Seeks To Shut Down 'Moechella' TM

By Tiffany Hu (June 24, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Following a deadly shooting at a recent "Moechella" event, the founders of music festival Coachella are seeking to block Moechella's organizer from registering the name as a trademark, citing "negative publicity" among other things — plus three other cases you should know about. Coachella Challenge Coachella Music Festival LLC went to the board Tuesday to stop a trademark application for "Moechella" filed by Justin Johnson, one of the organizers of the D.C., street festival that was shut down after a shooting at the event on Sunday reportedly left a teenager dead. Coachella, which has several registrations on its own annual festival,...

