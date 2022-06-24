4th Circ. Enforces $2M Award In Philippine Land Fight

By Caroline Simson (June 24, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Friday affirmed a ruling enforcing a more than $2 million arbitral award stemming from a soured Philippine land sale, ruling for the first time that the validity of an underlying arbitration agreement is not a jurisdictional inquiry. The circuit court rejected Rashid A. Buttar's argument that the North Carolina court that enforced the award issued to Rachan Damidi Reddy had lacked jurisdiction, instead joining the Second and Ninth Circuits in ruling that the question of whether the arbitration had been based on an invalid arbitration agreement goes to the merits. The three-judge panel concluded that the section...

