9th Circ. Says BIA Erred In Not Considering All Torture Risks

By Rae Ann Varona (June 24, 2022, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday granted a Salvadoran's request to have the Board of Immigration Appeals review claims that he would be tortured if sent back to the Central American country, saying the board originally failed to consider all possible risk sources. Miguel Angel Velasquez-Samayoa had sought relief under the Convention Against Torture on grounds that his affiliation with a gang put him at risk of being killed and tortured either by Salvadoran government officials or members of a rival gang. The BIA denied him relief, saying the probability of him being tortured by both the government and gang members was...

