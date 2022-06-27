Steptoe & Johnson Adds Oil And Gas Attorney In Woodlands

By Jack Rodgers (June 27, 2022, 11:49 AM EDT) -- Steptoe & Johnson PLLC has added an attorney with about two decades of legal experience to its energy and natural resources group, the firm recently announced. Eli Kiefaber joins the firm as an of counsel in Steptoe & Johnson's office in the Woodlands, focusing on mineral title issues and property litigation, the firm said. His practice will additionally focus on business issues and litigation and a number of title acquisition matters, the firm said. The Texas Board of Legal Specialization has board certified Kiefaber in oil, gas and mineral law, and he has a number of experiences in environmental, real property...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS