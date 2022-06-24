Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Bank & Trust To Pay $14M To End Claims It Aided Scam

By Dave Simpson (June 24, 2022, 11:27 PM EDT) -- California Bank & Trust has agreed to pay $14 million to end a putative class action accusing the bank of assisting a Ponzi scheme, the scam's victims said in a bid for preliminary approval of the settlement filed in California federal court Friday.

Under the proposed deal, a class of about 60 victims of the scheme would split a settlement fund estimated to be more than $9 million — after attorney fees, costs and other payments, the motion said. If all of the members of the proposed class opt in, they would recover about 17% of their $55 million in losses,...

